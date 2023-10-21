Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 67,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 725,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after buying an additional 33,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.