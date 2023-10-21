Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

