Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 392 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $200.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $157.50 and a 1-year high of $215.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.51 and its 200 day moving average is $189.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.