SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.66 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.17. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89 shares in the company, valued at $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,419,000 after acquiring an additional 315,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,372,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,562,000 after acquiring an additional 403,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after acquiring an additional 400,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,750 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.19.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

