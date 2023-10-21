SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SLG opened at $32.20 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -42.48%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.19.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

