SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Cut to $16.50

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.50 to $16.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Compass Point upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of SLM opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.22. SLM has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

In other SLM news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,483,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,614,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,502,000 after buying an additional 1,784,576 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

