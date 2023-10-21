Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $66,938.20 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,317.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 1,244 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $11,034.28.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 678 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $6,346.08.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 25.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888,448 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 31.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 136.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

