SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 478.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 502,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,588,000 after buying an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 617.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 164,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

