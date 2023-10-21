SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,631 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $89,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $183.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

