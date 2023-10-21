SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Raised by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 9.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,202,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,354,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $111.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.05 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.21.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

