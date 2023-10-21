SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.05 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

