SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XME. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 191,885 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

