Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,068,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 684,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 134,926 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $295,665.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

