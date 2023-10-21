SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 4.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

