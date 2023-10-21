Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 319,826 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $78,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

