Steem (STEEM) One Day Volume Hits $69.68 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Steem has a market cap of $97.91 million and $69.68 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,736.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00216075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.05 or 0.00810632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00013007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00525294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00052006 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00186467 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 446,643,335 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

