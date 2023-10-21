StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:HSON opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.56.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
