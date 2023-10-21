StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

Recon Technology stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

