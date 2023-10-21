StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.45. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.37% and a return on equity of 26.01%.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
