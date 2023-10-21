StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.45. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.37% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

