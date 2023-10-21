Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.60

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 110722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $878.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

