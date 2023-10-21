Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.60

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 110722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $878.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
