Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $35,600.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,457.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, William Trousdale sold 997 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $14,466.47.

On Monday, October 2nd, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $36,075.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

SNCY opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

