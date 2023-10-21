SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on SunPower from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.55.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $891.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.85 million. On average, analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SunPower by 108.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 697.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

