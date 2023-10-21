Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $799.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.19. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,863.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,863.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

