Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Posts Earnings Results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSM opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $473.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

