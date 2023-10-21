Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $473.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,683,000 after buying an additional 2,373,242 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,777,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,895,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,707,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,116,000 after buying an additional 303,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.