Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 751,613 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Target worth $69,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $108.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.45. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.