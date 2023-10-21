Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

