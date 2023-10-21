Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TECK.B. National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$63.67.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.79. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$41.08 and a 1 year high of C$66.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.45. The firm has a market cap of C$27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

