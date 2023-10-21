Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783 in the last 90 days. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 34,304.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 48,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

