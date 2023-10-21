Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.80 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Tenaris Price Performance

NYSE:TS opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.50. Tenaris has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,542,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

See Also

