Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $672.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

