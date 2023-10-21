Tevis Investment Management Buys 105 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

