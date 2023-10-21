Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Decreased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $147.81 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.61 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average of $169.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

