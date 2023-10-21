The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $32,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $333,689,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $190,865,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

