The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,599 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Allstate by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average is $111.90. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

