The Buckle, Inc. Shares Climb 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same-store sales rose 1.8% during the month of September. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

BKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Buckle has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Buckle had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The firm had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Buckle by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Buckle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

