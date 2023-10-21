The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,213,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $306.78 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

