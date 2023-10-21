The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $785,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 76,931 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $325,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE HIG opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.