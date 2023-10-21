The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,508 shares of company stock worth $325,737 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.