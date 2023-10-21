The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after acquiring an additional 355,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,227,000 after buying an additional 133,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $27.69 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

