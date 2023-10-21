The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after acquiring an additional 355,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,227,000 after buying an additional 133,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance
Shares of IPG opened at $27.69 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.
Get Our Latest Research Report on IPG
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Interpublic Group of Companies
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.