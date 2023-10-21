The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

