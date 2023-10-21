Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.04.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TOU opened at C$72.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$52.34 and a 1-year high of C$84.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.17.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2762815 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.