TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $32.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. TPG has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $603.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.39 million. TPG had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,257.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $89,216,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $83,855,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,992,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

