Tracy W. Hylton II Buys 179 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Tracy W. Hylton II acquired 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.89 per share, with a total value of $16,627.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,695.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHCO stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. City Holding has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. City’s payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHCO. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in City by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 1,231.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

