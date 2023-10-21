Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Get Transocean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Transocean

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Transocean has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.94.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 8,124.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.