Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives $10.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

