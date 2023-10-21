Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.