Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Receives $74.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $79.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Triton International has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.01 million. Triton International had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Triton International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triton International by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

