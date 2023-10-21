Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.