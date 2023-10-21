Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,868 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TFC opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

